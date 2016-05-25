版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Roche Holding announces FDA-approved test for use in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

May 25 Roche Holding Ag :

* Roche announces first fda-approved cmv test for use in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

