BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties addresses "allegations" in media coverage

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :
* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Addresses baseless allegations in media coverage
* Believe these allegations to be completely baseless and take very seriously any questions regarding our accounting practices
* Neither company nor its executives have been contacted by FBI, SEC or any regulatory agency regarding accounting practices
* Strongly deny and will seek to understand origin of these allegations
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.