2016年 5月 25日

BRIEF-CBL & Associates Properties addresses "allegations" in media coverage

May 25 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :

* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Addresses baseless allegations in media coverage

* Believe these allegations to be completely baseless and take very seriously any questions regarding our accounting practices

* Neither company nor its executives have been contacted by FBI, SEC or any regulatory agency regarding accounting practices

* Strongly deny and will seek to understand origin of these allegations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
