BRIEF-Valeo and Trico agree to settle all outstanding IP disputes

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
May 25 Valeo :
* Valeo and Trico agree to settle all outstanding intellectual property (IP) disputes
* Agreement will lead to immediate dismissal of all pending IP litigation in U.S. district court, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. Patent Office between the companies
* Terms of out-of-court settlement are confidential Source text:bit.ly/27S2DXz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017