BRIEF-Valeo and Trico agree to settle all outstanding IP disputes

May 25 Valeo :

* Valeo and Trico agree to settle all outstanding intellectual property (IP) disputes

* Agreement will lead to immediate dismissal of all pending IP litigation in U.S. district court, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. Patent Office between the companies

* Terms of out-of-court settlement are confidential Source text:bit.ly/27S2DXz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)