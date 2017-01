May 25 Baxalta Inc

* Baxalta reports positive phase 1 results for bax 930, investigational recombinant adamts13 to treat hereditary thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (http)

* Single recombinant adamts13 infusions demonstrated a favorable safety profile in adult and adolescent patients with severe http

* Baxalta inc says no serious adverse events were reported in phase 1 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)