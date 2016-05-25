版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier signs deal for a Global 6000 business jet to be operated by Fly Comlux

May 25 Bombardier Inc

* Comlux expands vip fleet with purchase of a Global 6000 business jet

* Signing of a purchasing agreement for a global 6000 business jet to be operated by Fly Comlux, VIP charter division of Comlux
