版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Alkermes Plc starts Phase 1 clinical study of immuno-oncology drug candidate

May 25 Alkermes Plc

* Initiation of phase 1 clinical study of immuno-oncology drug candidate ALKS 4230

* Initial results from first stage of phase 1 study are expected in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

