BRIEF-Alkermes Plc starts Phase 1 clinical study of immuno-oncology drug candidate

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Alkermes Plc
* Initiation of phase 1 clinical study of immuno-oncology drug candidate ALKS 4230
* Initial results from first stage of phase 1 study are expected in 2017.
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet