BRIEF-Balmoral Resources enters into agreement to receive minimum $3.6 mln through sale of non-core asset

May 25 Balmoral Resources Ltd

* Balmoral enters into agreement to receive minimum $3.6 million through sale of non-core asset

* To sell its interest in Discovery Zone property to Wallbridge Mining Company limited

* Will receive immediate payment of 2.4 shares of wallbridge, cash payments totaling either $3.4 or $3.5 million over next 60 -120 days

* Balmoral will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on all future production from Discovery Zone