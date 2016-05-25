版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Best Buy sets qtly cash dividend of $0.28/shr

May 25 Best Buy Co Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐