BRIEF-Spero Therapeutics to acquire worldwide rights to Vertex's VXC-486/VXC-100

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Spero Therapeutics LLC
* Has entered into an agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Deal to acquire worldwide rights to VXC-486/VXC-100 and a portfolio of innovative antibacterial compounds
* Under terms of agreement, Spero will make an upfront payment to Vertex for portfolio rights
* Under terms of agreement, Spero will assume responsibility for drug development and bringing compounds to market
* Vertex will be eligible to get future devpt,commercial milestones, royalties on any therapeutic products resulting from agreement
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: