BRIEF-Check Cap announces preliminary data evaluating its preparation-free colon screening capsule

May 25 Check Cap Ltd

* Capsule passage was safe and well tolerated, with an average transit time of 66 ±37 hours observed in 53 volunteers who completed study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

