BRIEF-Roche announces diabetes partnership with CGM, implantable sensor

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
May 25
Roche Holding Ag says roche diabetes care and senseonics announce distribution agreement for eversense cgm system introducing first implantable long-term glucose sensor
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet