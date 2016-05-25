BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
May 25 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes announces tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* Has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $1 billion combined aggregate principal amount
* Tender offer includes its or its unit's 6.000% senior notes due 2018, 7.500% senior notes due 2018, 3.200% senior notes due 2021
* Tender offer also includes its or its unit's 8.550% debentures due 2024, 6.875% notes due 2029 and 5.125% senior notes due 2040
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet
* Bart Schwartz, chief legal officer, will retire at end of 2017