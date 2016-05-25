版本:
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts Of America amends revolving credit, term loan, security agreement

May 25 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc :

* On May 19, amended its revolving credit, term loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment increases revolving credit facility by $20 million to $120 million, with corresponding changes to certain thresholds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

