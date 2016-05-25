版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin to build advanced sonar systems for U.S. Navy

May 25 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Contract with U.S. Navy valued at up to $425 million for guidance, control systems for MK 48 Mod 7 Torpedo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

