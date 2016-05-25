BRIEF-Sanofi seeking shareholder support for removal of Medivation board

May 25 Sanofi
* Sanofi says seeking shareholder support for removal of
board as of time removal proposal becomes effective and election
of nominees
* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take
actions including 8 directors elected by board before proposal
effectiveness is removed
* Sending consent statement to medivation shareholders to
put in place board that co believes will evaluate options,
including offer to buy medivation
* Sanofi says if nominees are elected to medivation's
board, intend to continue to pursue acquisition proposal
* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take
actions including its 8 nominees be elected to serve as director
of the company
* Sanofi will pay all costs of the solicitation and will not
seek reimbursement of those costs from medivation
* Sanofi is asking medivation shareholders to consent to :
bylaw restoration proposal, board vacancy proposal,removal
proposal,election proposal
* Sanofi's nominees for medivation board include michael
campbell, barbara deptula, wendy lane, ronald rolfe, steven
shulman, charles slacik
* Sanofi's nominees for medivation board also include james
tyree and david wilson
Source text - 1.usa.gov/247iP2x
Further company coverage: