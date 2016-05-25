BRIEF-Spectrum Pharma says unit, Teva enter settlement agreement

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Unit, teva pharmaceuticals usa, inc. Entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn
* Teva will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain terms
* Details of settlement are confidential, and parties will submit agreement to federal trade commission and doj
* Parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against teva
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet