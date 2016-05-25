BRIEF-Sanofi sends letter to Medivation board of directors

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Sanofi :
* Sanofi files consent solicitation to remove and replace Medivation's board
* Today sent letter to the Medivation board of directors
* Sanofi to Medication board - "Request that you engage in good faith with Sanofi as part of a sale process"
* Sanofi to Medication board - "If you" engage in good faith, "we would not need to proceed" with consent solicitation to replace Medivation directors
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet