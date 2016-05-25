版本:
BRIEF-Sanofi sends letter to Medivation board of directors

May 25 Sanofi :

* Sanofi files consent solicitation to remove and replace Medivation's board

* Today sent letter to the Medivation board of directors

* Sanofi to Medication board - "Request that you engage in good faith with Sanofi as part of a sale process"

* Sanofi to Medication board - "If you" engage in good faith, "we would not need to proceed" with consent solicitation to replace Medivation directors Further company coverage:

