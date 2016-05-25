版本:
BRIEF-Dynegy reports PJM auction results

May 25 Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy reports PJM auction results

* Cleared a total of 9,804 megawatts (mw) at a weighted average clearing price of $134 per megawatt-day in auction

* Cleared a total of 9,804 megawatts equating to approximately $481 million in capacity revenues for 2019/2020 planning year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

