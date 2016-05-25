BRIEF-Dynegy reports PJM auction results

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy reports PJM auction results
* Cleared a total of 9,804 megawatts (mw) at a weighted average clearing price of $134 per megawatt-day in auction
* Cleared a total of 9,804 megawatts equating to approximately $481 million in capacity revenues for 2019/2020 planning year
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet