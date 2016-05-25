版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Dycom Industries sees Q1 2017 revenue growth in mid to high teens vs 2016

May 25 Dycom Industries Inc :

* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue growth pct in mid to high teens as a pct of revenue compared to Q1 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
