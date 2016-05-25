BRIEF-Almost family says Home Health Entry into Wisconsin

BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America buys Chicago MSA Main Street Promenade
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
May 25 Almost Family Inc :
* Almost family announces Home Health Entry into the state of Wisconsin
* Annualized revenues of $15 million are expected to be generated across 8 branches in Wisconsin
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Entered into transaction for entry into state of Wisconsin through acquisition of certain Home Health Agency assets from Rescare Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Retail Properties Of America Inc acquires Main Street Promenade in the Chicago MSA
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: