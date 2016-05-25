版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon to launch fulfillment centers in Tracy and Eastvale

May 25 Amazon.Com Inc

* Will launch fulfillment centers in tracy and eastvale, creating more than 1,500 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐