2016年 5月 25日

BRIEF-T-Mobile US to buy spectrum to extend range of LTE coverage in Chicago

May 25 T-mobile Us Inc :

* T-Mobile US Inc - reached an agreement to acquire Spectrum to deliver extended range LTE coverage to 10.9 million people throughout Chicago metro area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

