BRIEF-Ford recalls about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
May 25 Ford Motor Co :
* Says issuing a safety recall for approximately 271,000 2013-2014 Ford F-150 vehicles to replace brake master cylinders
* Aware of allegations of 9 accidents with no injuries, alleged injury involving interaction with vehicle's brakes but not associated with accident
* 270,873 vehicles affected including 225,012 in the United States and federalized territories, 43,682 in Canada and 402 in Mexico
* Issuing safety compliance recall for 5 2016 Lincoln MKX vehicles to replace seatback trim cover; unaware of accidents/injuries related to issue Source text: (ford.to/25lDEx4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: