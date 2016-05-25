版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer & Monsanto to engage soon in negotiations to see if they can reach a deal - CNBC, citing sources

May 25 Bayer & Monsanto

* To engage soon in negotiations to determine if they can reach a deal- CNBC, citing sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐