公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-WiLAN Subsidiary Enters Into Partnership to License Fitness Tracking Technology

May 25 Wi-lan Inc

* Unit has acquired a portfolio of patents from Physiokinematics LLC, an affiliate of Barron associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

