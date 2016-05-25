版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 02:38 BJT

BRIEF-Markit in letter to employees says received all regulatory approvals IHS merger

May 25 Markit In Letter To Employees

* In past few weeks, received all the regulatory approvals required for merger with IHS to be completed - Sec filing Source (bit.ly/1Xxm03h) Further company coverage:

