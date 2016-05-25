版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Health Realty Income Trust entered into first amendment to the credit agreement entered into on March 27, 2015

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Universal Health Realty Income Trust says on May 24, 2016, entered into the first amendment to the credit agreement, entered into on March 27, 2015

* Universal Health Realty Income Trust says revolving line of credit under the credit agreement increased from $185 million to $250 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1WOHGc1 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐