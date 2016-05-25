版本:
BRIEF-Twitter's Periscope app to now permanently save broadcasts by default

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Twitter's Periscope app to now permanently save broadcasts by default without "#save" - Periscope on Twitter Further company coverage:

