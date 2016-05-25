BRIEF-Enernoc announces restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale and plan to reduce North American workforce by about 5 pct

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Enernoc Inc:
* Board approved restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale
* On may 25, 2016, co began notifying employees of plan to reduce north american workforce by about 5%, consisting of employees supporting uce business
* Company expects the restructuring to be substantially completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Says Company Estimates That It Will Incur A Total Of $9 Mln To $14 Mln In Pre Tax charges in connection with planned action - Sec Filing
* Also estimates will incur pre-tax non-cash charges of $5 million to $10 million primarily related to the impairment of intangible,long-lived assets
* Says company expects to recognize most of pre-tax charges during Q2 of fiscal 2016
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.