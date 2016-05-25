BRIEF-J Crew Group says Q1 revenue fell 3 pct to $567.5 mln

May 25 (Reuters) -

* J Crew Group Inc Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $567.5 million

* J Crew Group Inc says Q1 net loss was $8.0 million compared to $462.4 million in Q1 last year

* J Crew Group Inc qtrly comparable sales decreased 8% following a decrease of 10% in the first quarter last year Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TzG6uj (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)