BRIEF-Takata hires Lazard Ltd to craft restructuring plan for dealing with rising liabilities from safety crisis - WSJ

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Takata hired Lazard Ltd to craft restructuring plan for dealing with rising liabilities from safety crisis - WSJ, citing sources

Source text - (on.wsj.com/1ONFMAH)

