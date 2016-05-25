版本:
BRIEF-Southwest bancorp announces 5 pct stock repurchase program

May 25 Southwest Bancorp Inc

* Southwest bancorp, inc. Announces fourth consecutive 5% stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

