BRIEF-Siliconware Precision Industries applies for halt of trading of shares

May 25 Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd :

* Applied for trading halt of shares on Taiwan Stock Exchange starting May 26 (Taiwan time), Nasdaq starting May 25 (ET) Source text - 1.usa.gov/1YZeRrm Further company coverage:

