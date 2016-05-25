版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T interested in buying Yahoo's internet business - Bloomberg

May 25 (Reuters) -

* AT&T is interested in buying Yahoo's internet business - Bloomberg Source text : (bloom.bg/1U8AjpC) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

