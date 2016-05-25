BRIEF-Alaska Air says happy to work with DOJ on merger with Virgin-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Alaska Air Group
* Alaska Air Group CFO Brandon Pedersen says happy to work with DOJ and answer any questions regarding merger with Virgin America-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf
* Alaska Air Group CFO says will be able to use Virgin America's net operating losses (NOLs) over period of 3 to 4 years-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf
* Alaska Air Group CFO says, post merger with Virgin, goal is to have a single operating certificate by Jan 2018-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf
* Alaska Air Group CFO says hopeful of a joint collective bargaining agreement with Virgin pilots before Jan 2018-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.