2016年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Alaska Air says happy to work with DOJ on merger with Virgin-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

May 25 Alaska Air Group

* Alaska Air Group CFO Brandon Pedersen says happy to work with DOJ and answer any questions regarding merger with Virgin America-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

* Alaska Air Group CFO says will be able to use Virgin America's net operating losses (NOLs) over period of 3 to 4 years-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

* Alaska Air Group CFO says, post merger with Virgin, goal is to have a single operating certificate by Jan 2018-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf

* Alaska Air Group CFO says hopeful of a joint collective bargaining agreement with Virgin pilots before Jan 2018-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
