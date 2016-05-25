版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sonoco-Alcore to raise prices on recycled paperboard grades in Italy

May 25 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco-Alcore s.a.r.l. to raise prices by EUR 40 per tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in italy, change effective June 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐