BRIEF-Bunge announces annual meeting results

May 25 Bunge Ltd

* Bunge announces annual meeting results

* Says shareholders approved an amendment to bye-laws to declassify Board of Directors

* Says following annual general meeting, Bunge's board now has 10 directors

* Shareholders elected Paul Cornet De Ways-Ruart, William Engels , L. Patrick Lupo and Soren Schroder as directors for a one-year term