版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-PPL Corp says continues to expect compound annual earnings growth of 5 to 6 pct through 2018

May 25 PPL Corp :

* Continues to expect compound annual earnings growth of 5 to 6 percent through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐