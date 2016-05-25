版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 00:47 BJT

BRIEF-Deere & Co sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60/shr

May 25 Deere & Co

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

