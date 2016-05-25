BRIEF-W. R. Berkley - Richard M. Baio named CFO

May 25 W. R. Berkley Corp

* W. R. Berkley corporation appoints senior executives

* Says Richard M. Baio has been named senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer

* Says Baio succeeds Eugene G. Ballard

* Says Eugene G. Ballard, will continue to have oversight responsibility of finance, actuarial, data management departments