BRIEF-Lancaster Colony declares qtrly dividend of 50 cents/share

May 25 Lancaster Colony Corp :

* Board voted to continue cash dividend at higher level set six months ago

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
