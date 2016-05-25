版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-International Paper says goal of meeting or exceeding GFSI standards at all their U.S. Foodservice facilities by end of 2016

May 25 International Paper Co

* Says goal of meeting or exceeding GFSI standards at all their U.S. Foodservice facilities by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

