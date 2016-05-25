版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:21 BJT

BRIEF-PPL Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

May 25 Ppl Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

