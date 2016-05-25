版本:
2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-TDS Chairman Emeritus Leroy Carlson passes away

May 25 Telephone and Data Systems Inc :

* Leroy T. Carlson, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Telephone and Data Systems passed away, on Monday, May 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
