CORRECTED-BRIEF-BlackRock strategist says VIX should rise to low-to mid-20s by fall (May 25)

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
(In May 25 brief, corrects fifth bullet to say "financial market conditions are still tighter", not "financial market spreads still tighter")
May 25 BlackRock strategist Russ Koesterich says:
** Investors expect VIX volatility index to rise to about 20 by fall but this may understate potential rise in volatility
** "Better return-to-risk ratios are in high yield bonds, EM dollar-denominated debt and bank loans"
** International stocks also attractive relative to domestic ones, thanks to lower valuations, higher dividend yields
** A potential asset class that scores well on expected yield relative to expected risk is preferred stocks
** Financial market conditions are still considerably tighter than two years ago. This suggests that volatility should rise back into the low to mid-20s
** Emerging markets likely to perform better thanks to much lower valuations, they however come with considerably more risk
Source text: (bit.ly/1TAgCrx) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp