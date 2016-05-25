版本:
BRIEF-Owens realty mortgage extends TOTB purchase feasibility period

May 25 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Owens realty mortgage, inc. Announces additional extension of totb purchase feasibility period

* Says period extended to close of business on june 2 , 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

