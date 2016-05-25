BRIEF-Owens realty mortgage extends TOTB purchase feasibility period

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc
* Owens realty mortgage, inc. Announces additional extension of totb purchase feasibility period
* Says period extended to close of business on june 2 , 2016.
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share