版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 585.5 million euros vs 650.7 million euros

May 25 Pierre Et Vacances Sa :

* Says H1 revenue 585.5 million euros versus 650.7 million euros

* Says first half 2015/2016 revenue from tourism businesses stood at 521.8 million euros, up 9.6% relative to H1 2014/2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐