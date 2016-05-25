BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 585.5 million euros vs 650.7 million euros

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Pierre Et Vacances Sa :
* Says H1 revenue 585.5 million euros versus 650.7 million euros
* Says first half 2015/2016 revenue from tourism businesses stood at 521.8 million euros, up 9.6% relative to H1 2014/2015
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.