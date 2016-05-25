版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock says quarterly dividend of $2.29 on common stock

May 26 Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock declares quarterly dividend of $2.29 on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

