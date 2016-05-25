BRIEF-Infoblox Inc sees Q4 net revenue of $82 mln-$86 mln

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Infoblox Inc
* On a gaap basis, company reported net loss of $6 million, or $0.10 net loss per diluted share, for q3 of fiscal 2016
* On a non-gaap basis, company reported net income of $3 million, or $0.06 net income per diluted share for q3 of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $85.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Infoblox inc qtrly revenue for Q3 was $82 million versus $78.1 million
* Sees q4 total net revenue in range of $82 million to $86 million
* Sees q4 non-gaap net income per diluted share ("non-gaap eps") to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Sees q4 non-gaap gross margin in range of 79% to 80%;
* Sees fy total net revenue in range of $354 million to $358 million
* Sees fy non-gaap eps to be in range of $0.41 to $0.43
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $362.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share