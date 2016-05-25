BRIEF-WPX Energy eliminates Piceance transport obligations

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Wpx Energy Inc
* WPX Energy eliminates piceance transport obligations
* To buy out remaining transportation obligations that supported its prior operating presence in Piceance basin for about $239 million
* Buyout releases WPX from nearly $400 million in future demand payments
* Will release all of its piceance-related firm transportation capacity across four interstate pipeline systems to citadel ngpe, llc
* Buyout eliminates approximately $164 million in letters of credit and their associated annual interest expenses
* WPX is using cash on-hand to fund agreement
* Following transaction, wpx expects to have approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share